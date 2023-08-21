Lacoste to Open New Store in Laredo, Texas at The Outlet Shoppes

Lacoste, the iconic French clothing brand known for its polo shirts and crocodile logo, is set to open a new store in Laredo, Texas. The store will join over 50 other brands in a popular shopping center in the area. Founded in 1933 by tennis player Rene Lacoste and businessman André Gillier, Lacoste was the first brand to feature its logo on its garments. Lacoste is widely recognized for inventing the first short-sleeved polo shirt, designed to enhance freedom of movement during tennis games.

With thousands of stores in over 120 countries, Lacoste offers a wide range of products including clothing, glasses, footwear, sportswear, leather bags, wallets, perfumes, towels, and watches.

The new Lacoste store will be located in The Outlet Shoppes in Laredo, Texas, specifically on the second level next to the Coach store. The shopping center is situated at 1600 Water Street, near the Rio Grande river on the border of Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo.

While an exact opening date has not yet been announced, the Lacoste store in Laredo is expected to open its doors in September. The store will span 4,736 square feet in size.

For more information about the shops and restaurants available at The Outlet Shoppes in Laredo, visitors can visit theoutletshoppesatlaredo.com.

