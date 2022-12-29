Listen to the audio version of the article

“These are data that reward the commitment of the public service”. Thus the CEO of Rai, Carlo Fuortes commenting on the Auditel data released by Rai itself. «Over the whole day – reads a note – the three Rai networks recorded a 30.1% share, outstripping the three direct competitors, at 25.5%». In prime time Rai networks 32% against Mediaset’s 25.8.

Near the end of the year, Viale Mazzini takes stock. Which, for the numbers cited, refers to the comparison between the three general interest networks of Rai and Mediaset. Rai’s successes are not limited to traditional television channels. The online offer – which includes both RaiPlay and the information contents of RaiNews.it and the sports contents of Rai Sport – in 2022 recorded a 40% growth compared to 2021, going from 332 million viewing hours to over 463 million and making Rai is the most watched Italian broadcaster online, surpassing all the competition».

«They are data – says the Chief Executive Officer of Rai, Carlo Fuortes – which reward the commitment of the public service to offer programming that increasingly combines the quality and variety of the TV product and that designed for the other platforms. A commitment that the public has well understood and evidently appreciated. In 2023 these results can be consolidated and further improved”.

The Communications Observatory for the first nine months of the year, published today by the Communications Authority, has taken a picture of the ratings, also in favor of public TV. Rai leads the ranking of average daily audiences with 3.16 million viewers (38.0% share) followed by Mediaset with 3.07 million (37.0%). Compared to the corresponding data for 2021, a more intense drop can be observed for Rai (500,000 fewer daily viewers compared to Mediaset’s 80,000 fewer). A similar trend is recorded in ‘prime time’: in the January-September period Rai had average daily audiences of 7.53 million (39.4% share), against 7.19 for Mediaset (37.6% share), with a decrease in viewers compared to the corresponding period of 2021 which is equal to 1.32 million for Rai and 270 thousand for Mediaset.

For its part, Rai then let it be known that the most watched sporting event of the year, of all the television networks, was the World Cup final between Argentina and France broadcast by Rai 1 on 18 December at 4.00 pm: 12 million 948 thousand average listeners with a 68.6% share for the entire match, up to 16 million 101 thousand and a 74.3% share for the decisive penalties in the final. The most watched entertainment programme, on the other hand, was the final evening of the Sanremo Festival broadcast on 5 February on Rai 1, the date on which it recorded an overall average audience of 13 million 379 thousand and 64.9% of shares.