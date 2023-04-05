Lady Soumahoro, your role in Karibu was central: new troubles

The case Soumahoro continues to hold court and risks putting more and more in trouble the mate of the deputy Aboubakar, elected with the Italian Left and Verdi and then forced to leave his party to join the group Mixed after the scandal cooperativa Welcome. New lie per Lady Soumahoro – we read in the Journal – which aggravates his situation even more position but also that of his partner Aboubakar Soumahoro. Since the outbreak of the Karibu la defensive line of the woman, has always been to demonstrate her extraneousness to the facts. If this, after the warranty notice arrived a few days ago, it seems established to be falsefalse are also the affirmations about the occupied positions in Karibu, always bid marginal and never of leadership. The Murekatete is inserted in the office of the Presidency in the two-year period 2017-2018, as also demonstrated by a post on Facebook on the Karibu page which reads: “A note from our presidency, Liliane Murekatete”.

For what concern 2021 – continues the Journal – his lawyer said that his client would not have been geographically located in the place of the assembly because in the company of Soumahoro. But there is a document, a pec, which Il Giornale is in possession of, which demonstrates the continues e active charge of Liliane Murekatete not only in Karibu’s management roles, but also in the presidency. The email, dated December 30, 2020, was sent by coop al mayor and to police of a municipality near Sezze with which Karibu has worked diligently on the subject hospitality. In the copy the companion of the Honorable Member is inserted, with the wording «Liliane Presidency».

