“If necessary”, the ECB “is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the financial system of the euro area and to preserve the correct transmission of monetary policy”. After issuing a note on Sunday evening, Christine Lagarde once again reassured the state of the European banking system in the light of the crisis that has engulfed Credit Suisse. «The banking sector of the Eurozone is resilient – ​​said the president of the ECB, speaking at the hearing of the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament – ​​with solid capital and liquidity positions. They are very satisfying.”

In any case, he added, “we are closely monitoring market developments and are ready to respond if necessary to preserve price stability and the financial stability of the Eurozone”. Before the MEPs he reiterated that he “welcomed the rapid action and the decisions taken by the Swiss authorities” because “they were instrumental in restoring orderly market conditions and financial stability”.

Lagarde then rejected the insinuations of those who claim that the tensions in the banking sector were also caused by the rapid rise in interest rates after a long period with low rates: “There is no exchange between price stability and financial. Both are necessary, but there is no trade-off, they require separate tools.

Lagarde then focused on the action of the ECB to counter inflation which “will remain too high and for too long”: 5.3% this year, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. Furthermore ” inflation excluding energy and food is expected to average 4.6% in 2023, higher than expected in the December projections”. Numbers which, in his opinion, justify the latest decision of the Governing Council, which last week decided to increase the three key interest rates by 50 basis points: “Key interest rates remain our main instrument to define the orientation of monetary policy”. But he explained that the ECB has decided not to announce the next ones because “in the face of the uncertainty that loomed and the tensions on the markets, it was clear that it was more reasonable not to go further, binding (the next rate decisions, ed) to the arrival of new data”. In summary: the picture is still very uncertain, which is why it is better to take one step at a time.

During the hearing, he claimed that Europe has managed to “reduce dependence on Russian gas by about 80%”, which has brought prices back “to lower levels than those observed before the invasion” . Also for this reason “it is now time for governments to withdraw the support measures provided to support the population during the energy crisis”, given that “the programs were supposed to be temporary and targeted, but this was not always the case”. EU governments must therefore “recalibrate support measures” with programs “aimed at those categories that need it most” and through “incentives to reduce energy consumption”.