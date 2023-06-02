Lagarde announces new rate hikes, but the market sees the end. Here because

Listen to the audio version of the article

Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, reiterated the concept: “Inflation is still too high, we will continue our cycle of rate hikes”. But this time the market doesn’t want to believe her: faced with the sharp drop (and above all beyond expectations) in inflation in almost all of Europe, she begins to bet that the ECB is just barking. And that it won’t actually bite like it wants us to believe.

Thus the expectations on the monetary policy of the ECB, despite the still harsh statements of Lagarde and…