Lagarde does not stop, new rate hike. Milan shines on the Stock Exchange (+2.1%)

Rates and inflation burn 693 billion

The ECB has decided to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the rate on main refinancing to 4.25%, that on deposits to 3.75%, and that on marginal loans at 4.50%. The Central Institute communicates it.

“The trends observed since the last meeting confirm the expectation that inflation it will decline further in the rest of the year, but will remain above the target for an extended period of time. While some measures show signs of easing, underlying inflation overall remains high. Past increases in interest rates continue to be vigorously transmitted: financing conditions have tightened again and are increasingly holding back demand, which is an important factor in bringing inflation back to target”. statement of the Bce following the decision to increase the official interest rate by 0.25%, thus bringing it to 4.25%.

The answer from Piazza Affari

Milano responds well to the announcement of the new interest rate hike by the European Central Bank and closed the day gaining +2.13% and at 29,597 points.

