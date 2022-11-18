“We have acted decisively, raising rates by 200 basis points, and we expect to raise rates further to levels necessary to ensure that inflation returns to our medium-term target of 2% in a timely manner.” Thus the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde speaking at the European Banking Congress. “Large-scale asset purchases were needed to expand the policy stance when interest rates were near their lower bound. But in the current context, and recognizing that interest rates remain the most effective tool for defining our policy stance, the budget should be normalized in a measured and predictable way.”