According to the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, the Frankfurt institute will continue to raise the key rates of the ECB, even with economic activity expected to “substantially slow down”.

“We expect to raise interest rates further in the coming meetings to dampen demand and protect us from the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations,” Lagarde said on Monday.

