Home Business Lagarde’s ECB forced to bring rates into restrictive territory? Here’s what it will depend on
Business

Lagarde’s ECB forced to bring rates into restrictive territory? Here’s what it will depend on

by admin

Christine Lagarde’s ECB could be forced to bring Eurozone rates “into restrictive territory”. This is what Reuters reports, based on what has been learned from five anonymous sources.

The rumors come after last Thursday, 8 September, the European central bank raised interest rates in the euro area by 75 basis points, launching the most massive monetary squeeze since the birth of the euro, and suggesting that it is oriented to raise rates further until inflation drops to 2%, a target set by the Eurotower.

The sources interviewed by Reuters explained that the probability that the central bank takes rates into restrictive territory will increase if the first projection that the ECB will draw up for inflation in 2025 implies a figure even higher than the 2% target.

In pursuit of the fight against inflation, which in the euro area jumped to an annual rate of 9.1% in August, Christine Lagarde’s ECB decided to raise all three reference interest rates by 75 basis points. ECB.

Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank were raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively, with an effect from 14 September 2022.

See also  Tokyo Stock Exchange + 1.20% while raids in Ukraine continue. Taiwan also ousted Russian banks from Swift

You may also like

Quilt Home Improvement Century Jinyuan Flagship Store Opens!One-stop...

Mps: Soul ready to participate in a capital...

9 colors available from 399, iPhone 14 Pro...

What are the changes in “future travel” in...

What to expect from Apple’s October conference: iPad...

IDC: iPhone 14 is expected to consolidate Apple’s...

Give full play to resource advantages, cultivate characteristic...

Yibin added its second billion-dollar enterprise this year

Analysis Group Report: The Success of Third-Party Apps...

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max shipment has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy