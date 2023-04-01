Stock market blog

LAM Research remains on course: +187.5% within five years In the stock exchange blog “Money”, the expert François Bloch portrays a dazzling or a lurching share every day. Today: LAM Research.

Market atmosphere: SMI below the mark of 11’444 points (Current: 11’010) – Wall Street: US securities markets: +1.42% – Interest rates will rise in the USA until mid-2023 – Gold above the US$ 1600 per ounce mark (Current: 1969 US$)! Oil swings lower (US$73.41) – The papers of SANOFI (stock symbol: SAN FP) take off again: buy only in combination with covered calls.

LAM Research remains on course (reload). Valuation discount: -11.9%

investment proposal: Despite a sensational performance in the last five years, the soaring LAM Research (stock symbol: LRCX US) I would not cash in on the paper. The calculated price/earnings ratio for 2023 is 15.7 points and should reach a new low of 14.2 points in 2025. With regard to the year 2023, I expect a return on sales of a strong 30.2%, which means that the 69.6 billion US dollar value is fundamentally well supported.

If you think the rally is going to falter, it’s a good idea to consider a strategy using covered calls on a six-month basis. Such (partial) hedging only makes sense on the cost side if you have a position of over 200 shares in this security. In the meantime, however, I would continue to hold the shares, because the future prospects are more than intact.

We are dealing with an absolute top value, which will probably be on the shopping list of a giant in the hardware sector and could be seen as a useful addition. Therefore, in my opinion, a sale makes no sense. In terms of return on equity employed, the 62.5% mark is also being targeted in 2023. The 460 call for the December 2023 date is particularly attractive.

US Market over 5 years: +61.3%, which means you get a massive excess return with LAM Research. Quarterly results: April 20, 2023. Next dividend payment: June 13, 2023 of US$1,725! (Potential for increase in 2023) Investment strategy: Variant with covered calls for readers with a position of over 200 units Investment strategy: Title still has strong potential based on valuation.

Conclusion: Still top for the conservative investor for the next 18 months but only with (partial) protection.

