Stock market blog

LAM Research remains on course: +140% within five years In the stock exchange blog “Money”, the expert François Bloch portrays a dazzling or a lurching share every day. Today: LAM Research.

«Money» – the daily stock exchange blog by François Bloch. CH Media

Market mood: SMI below the mark of 11,444 points (Current: 10,953) – Wall Street: US securities markets: +0.43% – Interest rates will rise in the USA until mid-2023 – Gold above the US$ 1,600 per ounce mark (Current: 1’829 US$)! Oil swings lower (US$75.95) – The papers of SANOFI (stock symbol: SAN FP) take off again: buy only in combination with covered calls

Headlines:

Essilor Luxottica (stock symbol: EL FP): Reload again!

Munich Re (stock exchange symbol: MUV2 GY): Exciting upward speculation! (reload)

Ulta Beauty (stock exchange symbol: ULTA US): Super hot speculation!

LAM Research remains on course: +140% within five years (hold)

Valuation discount: -16.1%

investment proposal: Despite a sensational performance in the last five years, the soaring of LAM Research (stock symbol: LRCX US) I wouldn’t cash in the papers. The calculated price/earnings ratio for 2023 is 15.7 points and should reach a new low of 14.2 points in 2025. Looking ahead to 2023, I expect a strong return on sales 30.2%with which the $66.62 billion Value is fundamentally well supported.

If you think the rally is going to falter, it’s a good idea to consider a strategy using covered calls on a six-month basis. Such (partial) hedging only makes sense on the cost side if you have a position of over 200 shares in this security. In the meantime, however, I would continue to hold the shares, because the future prospects are more than intact.

We are dealing with an absolute top value, which will probably be on the shopping list of a giant in the hardware sector and could be seen as a useful addition. Therefore, in my opinion, a sale makes no sense. In terms of return on equity employed, the 62.5% mark is also being targeted in 2023. The is particularly attractive 460 Call to the December 2023 date. US Market over 5 years: +55.3%which means you will earn massive excess returns with LAM Research.

Quarterly Figures: 20. April 2023!

Next dividend payment: March 14, 2023 in the amount of US$1,725! (Potential to increase in 2023)

Investment strategy: variant with covered calls for readers with a position of over 200 units

Investment strategy: Stock still has strong potential based on valuation.

Conclusion: Still top for the conservative investor for the next 18 months but only with (partial) protection.

Questions from readers: [email protected]