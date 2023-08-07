Home » Lamborghini accelerates, growing revenues. The Urus super car drives sales
Lamborghini: +6.7% revenues to 1.4 billion. Good delivery performance

The first six months of 2023 of Lamborghini cars record again record results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, mainly thanks to the commercial success of households Urus e Huracanpending the market introduction of Scrambled. The Super SUV and the Supersportiva V10, sold out until the end of production (expected in the second half of 2024), are decisive in achieving total deliveries, globally, of 5,341 units, +4.9% compared to the first half of the previous year.

Growing trend also for i revenues which reach 1.421 billion euros, an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period of 2022, and for the operating result, which rises by +7.2% to a record 456 million euros (compared to 425 million in 2022 ). As a result, there was also an improvement in the Return on Sales (RoS) which stands at 32.1%.

“We are proud to once again confirm Lamborghini’s growth path after several years,” he commented Paul PomaManaging Director respectively Lamborghini cars. “The positive trend reinforces the conviction of closing the year with further record results on all the main financial metrics, with an expected profitability that confirms Lamborghini among the main brands in the luxury segment”. In terms of deliveries in the macro areas, the distribution of Lamborghini cars recorded excellent results, with the three regions of EMEA, America and Asia Pacific distributing 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively.

