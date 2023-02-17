Home Business Lamborghini and Tod’s together for Made in Italy luxury
Lamborghini and Tod's together for Made in Italy luxury

by admin
Lamborghini and Tod’s together for Made in Italy luxury

Automobili Lamborghini and Tod’s have signed partnerships for the production of luxury leather goods, footwear, clothing and accessories.
The collaboration between the two brands celebrates Italian craftsmanship and tradition, but also technological research and innovation: qualities that define the pairing of the two companies, each a leader in its own sector.

“Tod’s was founded at the beginning of the last century by a passionate and visionary craftsman. Some 50 years later, Ferruccio Lamborghini fulfilled his dream and founded a company driven by the same vision and passion, with a relentless commitment to research and innovation,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We are proud of this collaboration that traces the new boundaries of Italian style”.

“Lamborghini represents the maximum expression of design and technological research in the global automotive scenario” declares Diego Della Valle, Chairman and CEO of the Tod’s Group. “Attention to detail and continuous research and innovation are values ​​that unite the philosophy of our two brands and represent the true Italian lifestyle”

