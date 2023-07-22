Lamborghini Gallardo: 30 years of a legend

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Gallardo, presented at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, was the first production Lamborghini to be equipped with a V10 engine and immediately became a commercial success, achieving continuous sales and production records. On the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, Automobili Lamborghini retraces its history to celebrate the iconic “baby Lambo”. Already in the early 1970s Ferruccio Lamborghini sensed that there was a market for a smaller Lamborghini and, above all, one with lower purchase and running costs, and he asked for the development of what would become the Urraco and which would evolve, in the 1980s, into the Jalpa. In 1987 Lamborghini began developing the L140 project, intended precisely to generate a more compact Lamborghini. Over the years various prototypes will be born, various technical solutions will be studied, including that of a V8 first and then a V10. In 1998, after a careful analysis of the situation, it was decided to start from scratch, keeping as the only basis the concept, the general dimensions and the idea of ​​the ten-cylinder engine, never before installed in a Lamborghini road car.

Gallardo: an immediate success

The characteristics that make Gallardo a success from the outset are its performance, driving pleasure, reliability and practicality so much that it can be used every day in full comfort. With the Gallardo, in May 2004, the Lamborghini tradition of donating some cars to the Italian police also began. They are vehicles intended for special uses, transport of organs or life-saving drugs and representative events. On 25 November the last Lamborghini Gallardo leaves the production line of the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant. The last example assembled is a Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante in Rosso Mars colour. In 10 years of production, the Gallardo brought with it a large number of special editions, was sold in 45 countries and, combining the 32 variants, reached a total of 14,022 units built. These are numbers that make the Gallardo one of the most popular super sports cars ever with a guaranteed place among the icons of Italian design and automotive engineering.

Gallardo: the particularities of the project

In summary, the first V10 is a cutting-edge power unit: 5 liters with dry sump lubrication, double overhead camshaft for each bank, with variable phase of the valves (4 per cylinder) and chain-controlled distribution.

The 6-speed gearbox is equipped with the latest generation double and triple cone synchronizers with optimization of the control and engagement system, is positioned behind the engine and the four-wheel drive uses the proven VT system. A robotic sequential system, offered as an option on this version, the Lamborghini e-gear, has also been developed, while keeping the basic gearbox mechanics unchanged.

The all-aluminum structural frame is based on extruded parts welded to cast connection elements. On this chassis, the external parts of the bodywork are mounted with differentiated systems (rivets or screws or welding), based on the function of the piece. Other hangon external details (such as the bumpers) are made of thermoplastic material and connected by bolts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

