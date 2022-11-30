Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut for the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a 610 horsepower V10 coupé built to ensure high performance even off the asphalt. A model characterized by unprecedented solutions for the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand, the Sterrato reveals its potential to go full speed even on low-grip surfaces thanks to greater ground clearance and a series of details such as the on the bodywork or the new rally driving mode.

Lamborghini Gravel

The ground clearance of the Huracan Sterrato has been increased by 44 mm compared to the Huracan Evo, to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the width of the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) tracks. Furthermore, the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the robust wheel arches protect the car body. The air intake, with a typical design located on the rear hood, also supplies the engine with clean air when traveling on dusty roads. Compared to the Huracan Evo, the Sterrato is equipped with an updated version of the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) system, with specific calibrations for Strada and Sport, also bringing the Rally mode dedicated to low grip conditions to its debut on the Huracán line

Lamborghini Huracan Off-Road, technical data sheet

The Huracan Sterrato is equipped with the 5.2-litre V10 engine in the version with 610 maximum horsepower and 560 Nm of torque (at 6500 rpm), combined with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and the electronically controlled integral transmission with mechanical limited-slip differential rear. Designed to offer maximum performance on dirt and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 260 km/h. The coupe from Emilia mounts brakes with 6-piston (front) and 4-piston (rear) monobloc fixed calipers in aluminum and ventilated and drilled carbon-ceramic discs with a diameter of 380 mm and a thickness of 38 mm at the front and a diameter of 356 mm and a thickness of 32 mm at the rear . The supplied wheels are 19 inches on Bridgestone Dueler tires 235/40 R19 EF at the front and 285/40 R19 at the rear.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, all the photos of the off-road supercar Photogallery25 photos View

Interior Lamborghini Huracan Off-road

Climbing aboard you are greeted by the interiors, characterized by the Green Alcantara upholstery. The touchscreen features new graphics and features dedicated to off-road driving; on the instrument panel, the digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator to measure the angles of inclination of the car, the compass, the geographical coordinates indicator and the steering angle indicator make their debut. Among the on-board services, Lamborghini Connect includes integration with Amazon Alexa to adjust car functions such as climate and lighting, as well as control navigation, phone calls and entertainment with a simple voice command. Using the Lamborghini Unica app it is also possible to control the car remotely, for example by controlling the speed and sending a destination directly to the navigator. Do not miss the connected telemetry system that allows the rider to monitor their performance and analyze the data through the Unica app; Apple Watch owners can also synchronize heart rate data with on-board telemetry to also measure their physical performance while driving. To remember experiences behind the wheel, the Lamborghini Drive Recorder is also available, which allows you to record videos of the most exciting moments while driving, enriching the Board Diaries function, the digital album of memories integrated in the Lamborghini Unica app.

Lamborghini Huracan Off-Road, price

How much does the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato cost? The Emilian coupé starts at over 260,000 euros, a figure to which must be added the long list of customizations ensured by the Lamborghini Ad Personam program which includes 350 body colors and over 60 colors for the leather and Alcantara interiors. Produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese from February 2023, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be made in only 1499 specimens.