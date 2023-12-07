Lamborghini introduces four-day week in Europe and increases salaries

Lamborghini has reached a historic agreement with unions to introduce a four-day week for production workers. picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Alexander Sayganov

This agreement is considered to be the first in the European automotive industry to provide for a significant reduction in working hours without any financial loss for employees.

Depending on the shift system, Lamborghini employees will either have a five-day week and a four-day week alternating or a five-day week alternating with two four-day weeks.

Lamborghini has agreed with the unions to introduce a four-day week for its production employees Reuters reported. This was announced by the trade union associations and the company on Tuesday, as more and more manufacturing companies are rethinking the structure of the working week for their employees.

Lamborghini introduces the 4-day week in Europe

The unions FIOM and FIM-CISL described the agreement as “historic” as it is the first agreement in the European automotive industry that provides for a significant reduction in working hours without wage cuts, but rather with wage increases.

“Work less and work better, this is the principle that guides these negotiations and is part of a comprehensive consideration,” said a statement from FIOM and FIM-CISL.

22 or 31 working days saved annually

Production employees working in a rotating two-shift system will alternate between a five-day week and a four-day week. According to the unions, this saves a total of 22 working days per year.

Those working in a three-shift system, which also includes night shifts, will have a five-day week alternating with two four-day weeks. This reduces the annual working days by 31.

Renegotiation of the framework agreement also provides for higher premiums

The agreement reached with Lamborghini is part of a broader renegotiation of the framework agreement for employees of the car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the German Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE), which also includes 500 new jobs, an increase in annual wages and other social benefits.

The agreement provides for a 50 percent increase in the current variable bonuses paid to employees, as well as a one-off bonus of over 1,000 euros to be paid this month.

On Tuesday, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said 70 percent of the nearly 30,000 employees who had the opportunity to request a four-day week have done so, with the number of requests increasing.

reuters/people

