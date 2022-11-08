Listen to the audio version of the article

The growth of Automobili Lamborghini continues. Deliveries from January to the end of September reach 7,430 units (+ 8% compared to the same period in 2021). All three macro-regions in which Lamborghini is present (America, Asia Pacific and Europe-Middle East-Africa) have grown proportionally. The reference market continues to be that of the USA (+ 8%), followed by Mainland China-Hong Kong and Macao (+ 5%), Germany (+ 16%), UK (+ 20%) and Japan (+ 26%) ). Revenues for the first nine months reached € 1.93 billion, an increase of 30.1% compared to the same period of 2021. The operating result also recorded an increase of 68.5%, reaching € 570 million. The corresponding Return on Sales (RoS) reached 29.6%, exceeding the 22.8% achieved in the same period of 2021. “These constantly increasing figures demonstrate all the solidity of Lamborghini today. We have an order book that already covers the first quarter of 2024 and this allows us to work with serenity, looking, in a thoughtful way, at the challenges that the future imposes on us, such as the next transition to hybrid from 2023 “, comments Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese. With its best nine months ever behind it, Lamborghini celebrated its farewell to the pure thermal V12 in September while awaiting the epochal transformation phase that will begin next year with the hybridization of the entire range by 2024.

The greatest growth among models was recorded by the Huracán, with 2,378 units delivered worldwide and an 11% increase over the same period last year. In absolute terms, however, for Urus it is a real commercial record with 4,834 units delivered from January to September (+ 7%), the highest number of SUVs delivered in the first 9 months since its debut in 2018.

The V12 model, the Aventador, on the other hand, concluded its production cycle: in September there was a farewell to the last Aventador model, which left the production line under the emotion of the Lamborghini people who, since 2011, have been working and accompanied the success of one of the most iconic modern models in Lamborghini history.

Numerous innovations were presented in 2022, in homage to the last celebratory year of the internal combustion engine: from the debut of the Huracán Tecnica to the recent presentation of the Urus restyling with the Urus S version and the performance derivative Urus Performante, which conquered the record between the SUVs of the famous and challenging Pikes Peak.

At the end of the year, the last farewell to the pure heat engine is expected at Art Basel in Miami with an off-road version of the Huracán, a model destined once again to surprise and create a new segment of the world of super sports cars.