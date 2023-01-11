Listen to the audio version of the article

The crisis does not stop luxury and super sports cars, as confirmed by the results of Lamborghini in 2022. The company from Sant’Agata in Bologna has achieved its best year since its foundation back in 1963, thanks to the 9233 cars delivered all over the world in year just ended with an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. In terms of numbers, Lamborghini in the past years has recorded 8,205 units in 2019, 7,430 in 2020 and 8,405 in 2021. In all macro-regions, the sign was positive, maintaining a homogeneous and consistent distribution with Asia which recorded a +14% , followed by America with +10% and finally EMEA with +7% compared to 2021. Dealerships also grew, going from 173 to 180 in just one year and present in 53 different countries.

Lamborghini 2022, the best-selling models

As regards the best-selling Lamborghini models in 2022, the Urus is in first place with 5367 models delivered, +7% compared to 2021, followed by the Huracán (3113 models delivered, +20% compared to 2021) and Aventador with 753 models delivered reaching the end of its production in September 2022. In terms of markets, the United States confirmed its first place overall (2721 cars delivered, +10% compared to the previous year), followed by the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao ( 1018 cars delivered, +9% compared to the previous year), from Germany (808 cars delivered, +14% compared to the previous year), from the United Kingdom (650 cars delivered, +15% compared to the previous year) and from Japan (546 cars delivered, +22% compared to the previous year).