Lamborghini, record results in the first half with Urus

Lamborghini, record results in the first half with Urus

Lamborghini, record results in the first half of the year thanks to Urus and Huracán

(Teleborsa) – Lamborghinithe Italian automaker owned by the German Volkswagen Group, has shut down first six months of 2023 con record results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, mainly thanks to the commercial success of the Urus and Huracan families, pending the introduction of Revuelto on the market. The Super SUV and the V10 Supersportiva, sold out until the end of production (expected in the second half of 2024), are decisive in achieving total deliveries, globally, of 5,341 units, +4.9% compared to the first half of the previous year.

I revenues reach 1,421 million euros, an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period of 2022, and the Operating income rises by 7.2% to 456 million euros. As a result, the Return on Sales (RoS)which stands at 32.1%.

United States are confirmed as the first market

“We are proud of confirm once again, after several years, the growth path of Lamborghini – he commented Paul PomaManaging Director and CFO – The positive trend reinforces the conviction of closing the year with further record results on all the main financial metrics, with an expected profitability that confirms Lamborghini among the leading brands in the luxury segment”.

In terms of deliveries in macro areas, the distribution of Lamborghini cars recorded excellent results, with the three regions EMEA, America and Asia Pacific distributing 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively. At the level of individual markets, the United States are confirmed in first place (1,625 cars delivered), followed by United Kingdom (514), Germania (511), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao (450), Japan (280) and Italy (270).

