Listen to the audio version of the article

An excellent vintage. This is how 2022 will be remembered at Lamborghini, thanks to the record results in terms of turnover, operating margin and deliveries. The company directed by Stephan Winkelmann closed ’22 exceeding 2 billion in turnover for the first time, reaching 2.38 billion euros with an increase of 22% compared to 2021. The operating margin reaches a record value of 25 .9%. This translates into an operating result of 614 million euros, or 56% more than the record of 2021. 2022 also represents the fifth consecutive year in which the operating margin recorded growing numbers, another historic milestone for the company of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Bought by Audi in 1998, in less than 24 years the brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese has managed to grow exponentially in terms of turnover, employees and volumes, as confirmed by the 9,233 cars delivered in 2022 against 1,302 in 2010. 2023 , the year of Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, will also be the beginning of a new era in the company’s history. The launch of the new V12 super sports car, the first plug-in hybrid from Sant’Agata Bolognese, will be the first step towards the hybridization of the entire model range, which will end at the end of 2024. The 2.5 billion euros, which will be invested by 2028, represent the largest investment ever for Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini, deliveries 2022

How many cars did Lamborghini deliver in 2022? Also with regard to deliveries, Lamborghini recorded an all-time record in 2022, reaching the best number ever for cars delivered and exceeding 9,000 cars sold for the first time in the company’s history. In all macro-regions the sign was clearly positive maintaining a homogeneous and coherent distribution, with Asia registering +14%, followed by America with +10% and finally EMEA with +7% compared to 2021. The United States confirmed its first place overall (2721 cars delivered, +10% compared to the previous year), followed by the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao (1018 cars delivered, +9% compared to 2021), Germany ( 808 cars delivered, +14% on the previous year), from the United Kingdom (650 cars delivered, +15% on the previous year) and Japan (546 cars delivered, +22% on the previous year).

Lamborghini, the best-selling models

As regards the models, the success of the Urus (5367 models delivered, +7% compared to 2021) is consolidated, followed by a significant increase of the Huracán (3113 models delivered, +20% compared to 2021) and Aventador with 753 models delivered , reaching the end of its production in September 2022. “ Our company growth continues and, also for 2022, we can confirm – he commented Stephan Winkelmann, CEO at Automobili Lamborghini – with pride the achievement of objectives of the highest level. These numbers come in a very important year for the company, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of its birth and the entry into the second part of the Cor Tauri Management program: the most important investment plan that will guide our growth path further improving our financial performance, the value of our brand and our company. 2023 will represent a year full of challenges and changes that we are ready to face by always pushing ourselves further. We have the opportunity to focus on our next goals also thanks to an 18-month waiting list which allows us to project ourselves towards future goals with confidence and tranquillity. A moment of great value for Lamborghini which, by continuing to pursue this path of growth, will go down in history.”