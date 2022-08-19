Listen to the audio version of the article

The Urus, the best-selling Lamborghini ever, is renewed and is now called Performante. The new edition was unveiled in the middle of the week of the Peeble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a few days after the record set on the track of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The renewed Urus (which was not yet known as Performante) has “devoured” the one hundred and fifty-six curves that wind for twenty kilometers on an altitude difference of 1,439 meters and an average gradient of 7%, crossing the finish line at 4302 meters in 10: 32.064 , surpassing the record held by the Bentley Bentayga in the production SUV category.

The business card with which the Performante is presented, on sale for 215,000 euros, anticipates the ambitions of the renewed Urus based on a reinterpretation that involved design, aerodynamics, power, weight and dynamism thanks to a new set-up of the structure and electronics.

Lamborghini Urus Performante, distinctive design and slimming treatment

The Urus Performante is distinguished by the line made more aerodynamic by the redesigned front which also gives greater aggressiveness to its expression thanks to the new hood with extractors to facilitate the breathing of the mighty twin-turbo V8, as well as by the redesigned bumper shield and splitter. The new spoiler with side fins at the end of the roof and the new rear bumper shield, which houses a brand new diffuser from which the Akrapoviç exhaust in lightweight titanium, also affects the aerodynamic improvement front. The latter is one of the many elements with which Lamborghini has faced the hunt for the gram to reduce the weight of the Urus, based largely on the use of carbon fiber that has no equal in the SUV sector. The bonnet, bumper shields, splitters and rear spoiler, the profiles of the wheel arches as well as, on request, the roof are made with this material, which can be visible or camouflaged by the partial coloring in the same color as the rest of the bodywork. To accentuate the personality of the Performante, the trim is updated, which can be supplemented by rims that reach up to 23 ”and which lowers the height of the Urus by 20 millimeters thanks to the adoption of new springs.

Lamborghini Urus Performante, inside is sporty refined

The interior upholstery is in black Alcantara, with seams on the seats that make up a new hexagonal motif, the Performante Trim, and of course they are also available in leather on request. These customizations can also be extended on request to a large part of the furniture with particular color combinations or in matt black and can be linked to the Ad Personam customization program, which also includes many details in carbon fiber. The new graphic interface of the instrumentation and the infotainment system specially developed for the Urus Performante also stands out in the cockpit.

Lamborghini Urus Performante, more powerful, lighter and more agile

The Urus 4-liter twin-turbo V8 has been enhanced and in the configuration developed for the Performante it develops 666 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque between 2,300 and 4,500 rpm. The additional 16 horsepower together with the 47 kg weight reduction of the car translates into a weight / power ratio of 3.2 kg / hp, which allows the new Urus to cross the 100 hour mark in 3 “3 before reaching the maximum speed of 306 per hour.