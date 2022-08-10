Listen to the audio version of the article

Anticipating the premiere scheduled for mid-August by a few days, the new Lamborghini Urus presents itself by setting the record for the standard SUV category on the same track as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the legendary uphill race that recently celebrated its 100th edition. .

The Urus was entrusted to Simone Faggioli, hillclimb champion and Pirelli test driver, already the record holder for rear-wheel drive cars in the 2018 edition of the “Race towards the clouds” in Colorado. The time attack took place on the same route as the race, with the road closed to traffic for the occasion, starting from an altitude of 2862 meters.

Faggioli tackled the one hundred and fifty-six curves that wind for twenty kilometers on an altitude difference of 1,439 meters and an average gradient of 7%, crossing the finish line at 4302 meters in a time of 10: 32.064. Not having been presented yet, the new Urus has not participated in the race, but the record time that beats the one set in 2018 by the Bentley Bentayga was recorded by the official timekeepers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,

The car powered by the standard twin-turbo V8 engine was modified only to comply with the safety regulations of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The passenger compartment was equipped with a roll bar, the standard seats replaced with a racing one and six-point seat belts and an extinguishing system.

The tires used for the record-breaking time trial, in the gigantic sizes 285 / 40-22 and 325 / 35-22, are an evolution of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R that meets the needs of the Urus. For the first time, the Pirelli semi-slick tire was developed to accommodate the characteristics of a very robust hyper-performance SUV and this specific variant was developed in collaboration with Lamborghini. The result of the shared work is an increased versatility to offer high performance both on dry asphalt and with high ambient temperatures and on wet surfaces, even with colder temperatures.