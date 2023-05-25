Lanch: Food tech startup opens 70 restaurants overnight

Lanch wants to combine regional gastronomy and the digital world with a large number of delivery restaurant brands and well-known influencers. The founders claim that even the first pizza sold brings a profit.

Nono Konopka, Kevin Kock and Jonas Meynert want to reposition delivery food and the creator world with their startup Lanch. The start is made by a pizza brand from the two YouTubers Knossi and Trymacs. Lanch / Collage: Dominik Schmitt, Business Insider

“There’s going to be a little big bang,” says Kevin Kock, CRO, one of Lanch’s three founders. That happened quietly and secretly Food-Creator-Tech-Startup put in place last year. As of today, Thursday, it will open a total of 70 delivery restaurants all over Germany at once. And the founders expect a huge rush within the first few days. “If everyone wants to order now, it’s possible that the resources will be used up prematurely,” says Kock. In any case, the founders are convinced of their innovative concept. And it goes like this:

Lanch is a platform that wants to enable well-known creators – i.e. Youtubers, musicians or other influencers – to open their own delivery restaurant chain. And without any gastro experience. According to the startup, it has been working on an adaptable concept for almost a year; an own Software set up and started looking for partner restaurants, says co-founder and CEO Nono Konopka.

Happy Slice: The first Creator restaurant chain

The menus are each together with the Creatorn developed and then finalized by a professional master chef and adapted for delivery. The partner restaurants should then cook the respective menus exactly as Lanch tells them to. To do this, they are supplied with the respective ingredients several times a week, says Konopka. Quality managers should check the correct implementation on site. This should make it possible to offer the Creator Food across the country in one fell swoop.

The well-known YouTubers Knossi and Trymacs are the first. Starting today, Thursday, a total of 70 partners will be delivering the creators’ self-developed pizzas under the “Happy Slice” brand. You can easily order the “happy pieces of pizza” using one of the common delivery apps, including Lieferando or Uber Eats.

In addition, there should be an app for every Creator Food brand, which should make the whole thing a “digital experience”, as Konopka says. The community of the respective brand faces can participate there: give feedback, request dishes or win meetings with the creators. “This very close exchange is what makes the Creator Economy what it is and what makes it so successful,” says Kock. And others can benefit from that too.

“We see a win-win situation in the concept,” says Konopka. Many Restaurants would have a hard time asserting themselves in metropolitan areas. At the same time, large creators in particular are increasingly looking for ways to use and further expand their personal brand. “We connect these two parties with each other and everyone can benefit,” says Konopka and is sure that this idea will work: “Because we are the first in Europe to go this route, we have a clear advantage.”

About the founders of Lanch The founding team consisting of Jonas Meynert, Kevin Kock, Dominic Kluge and Nono Konopka already has some founding experience. Kock was involved in setting up the virtual kitchen startup Honest Food, which was sold to DeliveryHero in 2019. CEO Konopka has also founded several companies in the past and is an active business angel. One of his last projects, Biking Borders, was endorsed by Ashton Kutcher and eventually bought by Netflix. Through the Berlin startup ecosystem, he also got to know CRO Kevin Kock and COO Jonas Meynert, who has supported the development of the mobility companies Circ and Dance in the past. Dominic Kluge takes over the position as CPO.

With 2.5 million for the first serve

According to Lanch, it has collected 2.5 million euros in a seed round so far. The list of investors includes a whole range of celebrities: In addition to the brand faces Knossi (Jens Knossala) and Trymacs (Maximilan Stemmler) themselves, there are also well-known founders such as Jochen Engert (Flixbus), Stephan Weich (message in a bottle) and “the founders and decision-makers of all delivery platforms”, as Konopka says. Personalities from the fields of rap and sports also belonged to the ranks of business angels. The football stars Mario Götze and André Schürrle, among others, were invested.

At first glance, the sum seems small when you consider what Lanch claims to have created in the past few months. The concept not only includes recipes: the partner restaurants were also equipped with special equipment, says Kock. Each participating restaurant received a standardized pizza oven for the production of Happy Slice.

“The fundraising was not a big challenge,” says Kock. “We could have raised fourfold from the start.” But that wasn’t necessary because the concept is so efficient. “We make a profit on the first pizza that sells,” he says. The costs are also low because Lanch relies on existing restaurants and does not build the shops from scratch. “We don’t have to waste resources by building new kitchens because there is an existing infrastructure,” says Kock.

Nevertheless, the startup is planning at least one further round of financing: “In order to then start in Europe.”

The next brand is already in the starting blocks

Before the Expansion but first brand number two should follow: Loco Chicken by rapper Luciano should open in late summer, reveal Kock and Konopka in an interview with Gründerszene. More than 300 other potential partner restaurants are ready. “It’s basically a waiting list,” says Konopka. The selection process is time-consuming and complex. Only one in four restaurants meets the high standards of the team. The quality of their future brands is particularly important to them. “We don’t just want to be the next hype,” says Kock. The aim is to offer “really good food delivery” that also works without the reach and familiar faces of the creators.

Nevertheless, nothing is left to chance. Happy Slice starts – in true Creator fashion – colorful and with a bang. This includes a bus full of extroverts touring Germany at the weekend to give out free pizza. Knossi and Trymacs would also have invited some friends for this. Well-known German musicians should also be there, say the founders. Welcome to the new world of creators.

