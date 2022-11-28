The primary source of inspiration is the 1957 logo, introduced for the first time on the Lancia Flaminia: very classic in its aesthetics, where elements of simplicity and graphic purity are combined with preciousness, in terms of colours, materials and treatments. And the new Lancia logo is Progressive Classic, as it reinterprets all the distinctive elements of the historic brand, the steering wheel, the flag, the shield, the spear and the lettering, but reinterprets them to make them modern and project them into the future with great ambition. All these building blocks of the brand are the symbols of nobility and heritage. The Lancia writing is also new with an original font, which takes its inspiration from one of the Italian excellences most closely linked to the history of the brand, fashion, “signing” the future of the brand to make it desirable, lasting and always contemporary.

Made of aluminum and an expression of the brand’s new graphic codes, the new logo is “wrapped in light” and is the result of technologies used not only in the automotive world but also in very different fields, as demonstrated by the circular brushing typical of the watch dial .

Lancia, photos of the sculpture that anticipates the future Photogallery8 photos View

Lancia Pu+Ra: the brand’s new design language

Born from the crasis between the words “Puro” and “Radicale”, Lancia Pu+Ra is the name of the stylistic manifesto that anticipates the vision of style that will distinguish the brand’s next models starting with the Ypsilon in 2024 and then moving on to the flagship and arrive at an iconic car for the brand, the Delta expected for 2028.

The silhouette is simple and unmistakable and incorporates the unique lines of Aurelia and Flaminia. While at the rear the return to the seventies is clear with those round headlights which recall the timeless Lancia Stratos (created by the hand of “Nuccio” Bertone), a car which, together with the Lancia Delta, placed the brand on the Olympus of world competitions.

The Lancia Pu+Ra Zero front features a reinterpretation of Lancia’s historic grille, the chalice, now projected into the future through three rays of light, to make it iconic and memorable. This new goblet will be present on the new Lancia cars, making them instantly recognisable, both day and night. And above the chalice is the new Lancia logo.