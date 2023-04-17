Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, the concept that anticipates the style and technologies of the brand’s future models

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the three-dimensional manifesto of the Renaissance of the Pu+Ra Zero brand, the Lancia Pu+Ra HPe, despite being a concept, concretely projects the brand with design, interior architecture and technologies into the era of absolute electrification. A period that will culminate in 2028 when Lancia will offer only Bev cars and will have a range made up of three models: the Ypsilon now close to the starting line because it will debut next year in hybrid and electric versions, the flagship Gamma which will be seen in 2026 and the sporty Delta which will arrive, in fact, in 2028. The Pu+Ra concept has been baptized HPe as a practical and sporty version of the Beta of the seventies, in this case, however, the acronym does not summarize the definition High Performance Estate but High Performance Electric .

Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, the new design links the past to the future

The inspiring muse of future Lancias is a compact car with a streamlined silhouette that emphasizes the aerodynamic care, essential for a full-electric car. The line springs from Lancia’s new stylistic course which intersects elementary and iconic shapes, such as the circle e the triangle, with new styles. The link between the past and the future is expressed by the fluid side lines that descend towards the rear recalling the Aurelia and the Flaminia, by the new Lancia logo which reinterprets the distinctive elements of the brand, the round taillights inspired by those of the legendary Stratos, among which the Lancia logo stands out, defined by lettering inspired by the world of fashion and by the reinterpretation of the historic Lancia goblet grille, supported and partly defined by three luminous rays. The latter is the new family style of the brand but with its generous size it also constitutes a large part of the front of the Pu+Ra Hpe. The appearance of the concept is also completed by an original circular glass roof which allows a broad panoramic view and, at the same time, also the partialization of the brightness of the passenger compartment and by the rear window traversed by enveloping horizontal lines, which reinterprets the Venetian sunscreen of the HPe beta.

Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, the passenger compartment is a refined and technological living room

The interior of the Pu+Ra HPe is configured for four seats and is an environment that arises from the collaboration with Cassina, in which the canons of elegance of the brand and of Made in Italy are combined with typically domestic components and user-friendly technologies all avant-garde, designed to optimize comfort. The relevance to Italian furniture design is conveyed by components such as the wool carpet, the round tables between the seats and the two front armchairs that take their cue from the Maralunga designed by Vico Magistretti, which also bring the iconic Lancia cloth back into the limelight . In the environment created with sustainable materials and surface treatments, for example the door panels are made with a compound obtained by applying marble dust to a layer of recycled fabric, the central console and the dashboard made up of a single circular element also stand out. glass. The concept unveils the SALA virtual interface which will already equip the new Ypsilon and which, therefore, will allow Lancia to be the first Stellantis brand to offer it. The technology centralizes the hi-fi, air conditioning and lighting functions, adapting them to the environment simply by touching a button or vocally. Furthermore, it interacts with that of Chamaleon which changes the internal atmosphere based on the external environment by modulating sounds, air and light flows and, again, with that of Wellbeing which interprets the moods of the passengers to create the best suited to the situation. On future Lancias there will also be Entertainment which allows you to watch a film in streaming, play a video game or surf the web during stops to recharge the battery.

Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, architecture, powertrain and batteries of the new Stellantis course

Under the bodywork of the Pu+Ra Hpe, which if you like from some angles recalls that of the Stratos rally-killer, is concentrated what Stellantis designed for the battery-powered models of all brands. As far as the concept is concerned, the only numbers declared are those relating to the range of 700 kilometers and the recharging time, presumably from 20 to 80%, in less than 10 minutes from superfast systems as well as consumption of less than 10 kWh/ 100km. Also note the architecture, which is the StlaMedium that Lancia will use both for the Gamma, which will have sportback features, and for the sporty Delta. The platform joins other modular interpretations of the same name, which are also only for native electric models: the Small and Large monocoques which make it possible to create models with ranges of up to 500 and 800 kilometers respectively, as well as the Frame with separate chassis for vans and pick-up also suitable for integrating heat engines, which also promises distances of up to 800 kilometres. The new Ypsilon which will be 4 meters long and which from 2025 will also be offered in the Hf version with 240 horsepower will instead be based on the eCmp2 as the StlaSmall, debuted by the Jeep Avenger. As for the electric motors, the Lancia battery will use those of Ecomotors, a joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, the former of which is already driving the first electric Jeep in history. The power range of these units should go from 95 to 450 horsepower. The battery chapter will consist of the two types developed by Stellantis: one free of nickel and cobalt at a reduced cost but with an optimized energy density and one with a high density based on nickel.

Lancia Pu+Ra Hpe, the brand returns to Europe with the new Ypsilon

In view of the launch of the Ypsilon by December of this year, 100 dealerships with the brand’s new Corporate Identity will be ready in Italy, which will quickly be joined by those with which the brand will once again be present in Europe from the first half of 2024 in 70 cities . At the same time, Lancia will bring the New Retailer Model to life together with Alfa Romeo and DS: the sustainable distribution system that Stellantis is building together with the European dealer associations and which from July this year will enter the pilot phase in the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.