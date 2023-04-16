Lancia unveils Pu+Ra HPE, the first car of Lancia’s new era

“Today, Lancia presents Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand’s vision for the next 10 years which ushers the Brand into the era of electric mobility and sums up our way of conceiving and experiencing the automobile.

Starting with the new Ypsilon, our cars of the future will be inspired by Lancia Pu+Ra HPE.” said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand. A 100% electric car, with a vision of the brand in terms of autonomy with over 700 km, recharging times of just over 10 minutes and energy consumption below 10 kWh/100 km. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE represents the first car inspired by the world of furnishings, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, leader in the high-end furnishings sector, for a typically Italian “home feeling” experience. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first car equipped with the SALA virtual interface that we will find on the new Ypsilon. And thanks to SALA, Lancia will in fact be the first Stellantis brand to equip itself with the Chamaleon and TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) technologies, which centralize the audio, air conditioning and lighting functions, making it possible to adjust the interior environment of the car, simply by touching a button or with the sound of the voice.

The exterior design for a “streamlined” Lancia Pu+Ra HPE body is the natural evolution of Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, displaying many of the characteristics anticipated with the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November. The new Lancia Concept in fact fully embodies the principles of the brand’s innovative design language, pure and radical, in which the volumes of the new cars arise from the intersection of elementary and iconic shapes, such as the circle and the triangle, combined with some eclectic details. The new Lancia Concept therefore becomes an expression of timeless Italian design with a sustainable and innovative approach that goes beyond the typical automotive language. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the name of the concept, where Pu+Ra refers to the brand’s new design language, pure and radical, while HPE stands for High Performance Electric for a car that is Eco-sustainable, Exciting and Evolved at the same time. The acronym HPE was used for the first time in the 70s for the Lancia Beta to signify High Performance Estate, a symbol of sportiness and practicality. Progressive Green is the name of the color of Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, “progressive” as it looks to the future of the Brand and to tomorrow’s customers and “green” for its value in terms of sustainability.

