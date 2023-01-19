Listen to the audio version of the article

More and more connected and more efficient but with style. Waiting for the new generation of Ypsilon expected for 2024, the little one from Lancia is renewed by introducing more technology and connectivity on board.

The new Lancia Ypsilon range is renewed to keep the value of the B-segment model high, which continues to record important numbers: in 2022, 40,970 units were delivered in Italy which place it in second place in the ranking, confirming itself as one of the queens of the Italian market .

offers as standard some technological features that simplify daily life, significantly improving driving pleasure and on-board comfort, making it even more up-to-date and contemporary.

Connectivity: New 7-inch touchscreen

In fact, the connectivity of the fashion city car evolves with a 7-inch touchscreen equipped with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols in wireless mode. It is also equipped with the new wireless charger, positioned under the gear lever, which allows you to recharge your smartphone in total safety and comfort. And, for the first time on the model, the rear view camera makes its debut, which facilitates parking maneuvers for a more relaxed driving experience.

Lancia Ypsilon: Mild Hybrid and LPG engines only

The new Ypsilon range is equipped exclusively with the well-known Mild Hybrid engine which combines the 70 HP (51.5 kW) 3-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Firefly family with a 12 Volt BSG electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. In this way, the new Ypsilon benefits from all the advantages of a hybrid vehicle, based on local regulations, including freedom of access and circulation in restricted traffic zones (Ztl), reduction in the cost of parking in city centers and tax breaks .