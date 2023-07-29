Land reclamation: Macau doubles its landmass

Land reclamation is quite expensive. 350 hectares – roughly the area of ​​the Tesla plant in Grünheide – cost around 1.5 billion US dollars, according to a recent Chinese study that examined land growth in Macau. In recent years, the island that now houses the border and customs facilities for visitors arriving via the new 55-kilometer bridge between Hong Kong and Macau has been added.

Between the border island and the old Macau, another 1.4 square kilometer island with the somewhat technical name New Urban Zone Area A has emerged in recent years. 32,000 apartments are to be built here in the next few years, along with several schools, shopping centers and parks. Construction workers are just putting up the first buildings here.

