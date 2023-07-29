Home » Land reclamation: Macau doubles its landmass
Business

Land reclamation: Macau doubles its landmass

by admin
Land reclamation: Macau doubles its landmass

Land reclamation is quite expensive. 350 hectares – roughly the area of ​​the Tesla plant in Grünheide – cost around 1.5 billion US dollars, according to a recent Chinese study that examined land growth in Macau. In recent years, the island that now houses the border and customs facilities for visitors arriving via the new 55-kilometer bridge between Hong Kong and Macau has been added.

Between the border island and the old Macau, another 1.4 square kilometer island with the somewhat technical name New Urban Zone Area A has emerged in recent years. 32,000 apartments are to be built here in the next few years, along with several schools, shopping centers and parks. Construction workers are just putting up the first buildings here.

See also  The other house - La Stampa

You may also like

BoE signs former Fed Bernanke

Fired Twitter exec: That’s what it was like...

Sweet Ann Cakes Celebrates Sweet Pink Weekend with...

US Stock Market Soars as Fed’s Core PCE...

Russian “Ikea”: New clone of the furniture chain...

Eni goes on the stock market after quarterly...

Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Does your bank pay...

The holidays are coming and petrol and diesel...

Secret Tesla project: This is behind the “Diversion...

Quantitative Tightening: what happens with QE in reverse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy