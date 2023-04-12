“The jurisprudence (Cassation and Council of State), on the impetus of the indications of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), affirmed that in the absence of an expropriation provision, the ownership of the land remained private”

Countdown (-80 days) to obtain the restitution of the land and compensation for damages for expropriations, prior to 06.30.2003, which did not end with the actual expropriation provision. Affaritaliani.it talked about it with the lawyer Marco Palieri from Bari, who has been following the case for a long time. THE INTERVIEW

There are 80 days left to obtain the restitution of the land and compensation for damages for the expropriations prior to 06/30/2003. Can you explain exactly how things are? How is it possible that this situation has come about?

“For a long time, the jurisprudence held that, once the public work was completed, the land, even without a formal expropriation provision, was in any case transferred to the public hand (the so-called “inverted accession”). Since the early 2000s , the jurisprudence (Cassation and Council of State), on the impetus of the indications of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), affirmed that in the absence of an expropriation provision, the ownership of the land remained private. The usucaption of a property is perfected in 20 years, the jurisprudence has stated that, in these cases, the usucaption begins to run from the date of entry into force – 06.30.2003 – of the law (art. 42 bis of Presidential Decree 327/2001) which allowed the PA to be able to preserve the public work, indemnifying private individuals (so-called “healing acquisition”). Hence the date of 06.30.2023, twenty years after the entry into force of the law”.

Whose responsibility is this situation? By what law or what government?

“It is difficult to find someone responsible. Surely, the merit of having resolved the situation belongs to the ECHR”.

What would you advise a citizen, land restitution or compensation?

“It is difficult to give an unequivocal answer. The concrete factual situation should be assessed. In some cases, restitution may be preferable, in others compensation”.

In the event of compensation, would there also be interest?

“The private individual can request the return of the land and compensation for damages, which, as a rule, provides for monetary revaluation and interest. In the event of a “remedial acquisition”, the private individual will be granted compensation for the pecuniary damage (equal to the market value of the land) and non-patrimonial (which, depending on the case, ranges from 10% to 20% of the value of the land), while for the period in which he did not use the land, a further sum of not less than 5% per year of the value market)”.

