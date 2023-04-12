Home Business Land restitution and compensation. We’re here now. The interview
Business

Land restitution and compensation. We’re here now. The interview

by admin
Land restitution and compensation. We’re here now. The interview

“The jurisprudence (Cassation and Council of State), on the impetus of the indications of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), affirmed that in the absence of an expropriation provision, the ownership of the land remained private”

Countdown (-80 days) to obtain the restitution of the land and compensation for damages for expropriations, prior to 06.30.2003, which did not end with the actual expropriation provision. Affaritaliani.it talked about it with the lawyer Marco Palieri from Bari, who has been following the case for a long time. THE INTERVIEW

There are 80 days left to obtain the restitution of the land and compensation for damages for the expropriations prior to 06/30/2003. Can you explain exactly how things are? How is it possible that this situation has come about?
“For a long time, the jurisprudence held that, once the public work was completed, the land, even without a formal expropriation provision, was in any case transferred to the public hand (the so-called “inverted accession”). Since the early 2000s , the jurisprudence (Cassation and Council of State), on the impetus of the indications of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), affirmed that in the absence of an expropriation provision, the ownership of the land remained private. The usucaption of a property is perfected in 20 years, the jurisprudence has stated that, in these cases, the usucaption begins to run from the date of entry into force – 06.30.2003 – of the law (art. 42 bis of Presidential Decree 327/2001) which allowed the PA to be able to preserve the public work, indemnifying private individuals (so-called “healing acquisition”). Hence the date of 06.30.2023, twenty years after the entry into force of the law”.

See also  Fleets reduce the impact of the third lockdown on the car market in Europe

Whose responsibility is this situation? By what law or what government?

“It is difficult to find someone responsible. Surely, the merit of having resolved the situation belongs to the ECHR”.

What would you advise a citizen, land restitution or compensation?

“It is difficult to give an unequivocal answer. The concrete factual situation should be assessed. In some cases, restitution may be preferable, in others compensation”.

In the event of compensation, would there also be interest?

“The private individual can request the return of the land and compensation for damages, which, as a rule, provides for monetary revaluation and interest. In the event of a “remedial acquisition”, the private individual will be granted compensation for the pecuniary damage (equal to the market value of the land) and non-patrimonial (which, depending on the case, ranges from 10% to 20% of the value of the land), while for the period in which he did not use the land, a further sum of not less than 5% per year of the value market)”.

THE DETAILS OF THE CASE

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Controversial CEO – Elon Musk talks about “painful”...

US inflation at 5%: it’s at its lowest...

Guest contributionEfficient climate protectionDon’t bang your head against...

Btp Italia, last “super” coupons then the slow...

Buffett warns of panic over US banking turmoil

Appointments, agreement made on public subsidiaries

Study: Every second German hoards money in a...

Overnight money, time deposits, bonds: Up to four...

Consob, the right places Alemanno’s sister. Gabriella appointed...

The Japanese government may introduce artificial intelligence technology...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy