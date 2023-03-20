Listen to the audio version of the article

Defender: the iconic model turns 75

Defender has amassed 75 years of all-terrain expeditions and is instantly recognizable around the world thanks to its adventures that range from recreation to humanitarian aid to hard work.

An iconic model that is part of a recognizable SUV family: since 1948 Land Rover has been producing authentic 4x4s that represent the true “breadth of capability” across the entire model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world‘s SUV sectors, with 80% of this model range exported to over 100 countries.

The 32cm-long brick-built model reflects this with a range of accessories, including a roof rack, snorkel, front bumper with working winch, grab rails and toolbox, plus traction plates for traversing mud and sand. It also has working steering and suspension, opening doors and bonnet and an interior with details based on the full-size Defender Classic.

Lego and Land Rover – games as inspiration for the builders of the future

The choice of this collaboration stems from the fact that the Defender model is synonymous with adventure and this new Lego set perfectly captures the spirit of an incomparable and unstoppable automotive icon, while sharing, at the same time, the playful side of the vehicle.

And, to launch the set, the Danish group, which in its DNA inspires and develops builders of the future through the power of games, positioned a real Defender Classic in the Scottish Highlands and used it to house the hardest-to-reach Lego Store in the world. This was the scene of a challenge between adventurers Raha Moharrak and Aldo Kane, who competed to see who would be the first to find and build the new set.