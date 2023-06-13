“Landings almost halved in May. Continue with the agreements with Libya-Tunisia”

“For the League, the goal is clear: to block departures from countries of origin and transit to prevent illegal flows and only promote qualified and specialized immigration”

“In May, landings were almost halved compared to March and April, and repatriations increased by 40% compared to 2022. We are starting to see results. On the other hand, we had to face an epochal contingency of global geopolitical instability not only in Mediterranean”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary of the Interior of the League Nicholas Molteni.

Tunisian President Saied replied to Meloni, Rutte and Von der Leyen “keep your money”. What to do now? What other way to take to stop the wave of irregular migrants?

“Thanks to the extraordinary work of the Government, of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ministers Piantedosi and Taiani, for the first time, in a serious way, Europe is dealing with Africa by working on the external dimension of migration. That is, with the countries of departure , origin and transit of migrations. The credit goes to the centre-right government which finally, after years of inertia of the previous executives, is giving vision and foresight to Italy’s migration policies. Italy has raised its head and is once again a protagonist and with dignity in the Mediterranean and in Europe. Avoiding the economic, financial and social collapse of Tunisia is essential to prevent the migratory exodus that would overwhelm Italy and Europe. Work on a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia on 4 economic, energy, cultural and migration and security before the next European summit at the end of June is the government’s goal and at the same time unlock the credit line of 2 billion dollars from the IMF”.

