Landini and Schlein together in Bologna: 30,000 in the march against the government

30,000 at the Bologna march: “No to precarious work”

The ‘crescentone’ in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna is full of red, green and blue balloons to testify the presence of the three trade unions CGIL, CISL and UIL: banners and slogans, “More welfare, less wars”, “excellence with precariousness”, “Women’s option”.

According to trade unions and police headquarters, 30,000 people in the square under the Two Towers say no to precarious work in the first of three joint demonstrations “for a new season of work and rights” aimed at obtaining a change in economic, social and employment policies; mobilization which will continue on 13 May in Milan and on 20 May in Naples. In Piazza Maggiore, speeches by workers, pensioners and the general secretaries of CGIL, CISL, UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra, PierPaolo Bombardieri alternate. Delegations from all over central-northern Italy and all the delegates from companies in crisis in central Italy were present.

It is the first step, explain the unions, of a mobilization that will continue until answers are obtained from the government. Up to the square, only the CGIL will be in the procession with its leader. “We do not exclude anything, general strikes are not threatened, but are carried out when it is time to strike them – the general secretary of the union, Maurizio Landini articulates – and today an event of this nature indicates the consensus that today the union has and the consensus that the government does not have”.

