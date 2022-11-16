Home Business Landini: “No to the increase in the cash ceiling, amnesties and the flat tax. Yes to an extraordinary contribution from income over 100,000 euros”
Landini: “No to the increase in the cash ceiling, amnesties and the flat tax. Yes to an extraordinary contribution from income over 100,000 euros”

by admin
Landini: “No to the increase in the cash ceiling, amnesties and the flat tax. Yes to an extraordinary contribution from income over 100,000 euros”

“We are against raising the cash ceiling. We do not share the logic of amnesties, because it is necessary to treat those who pay taxes well and to strike those who evade them or do not pay them at all, and the flat tax”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the Pnrr. Landini relaunches the need to carry out “a real tax reform and the fight against tax evasion” and to “intervene both on extra profits and, if necessary, by asking for solidarity contributions from those with very high incomes. These are fundamental issues on which we will also judge the government’s subsequent moves »he adds.

Visco on the price increase: “It cannot be eliminated with higher wages”. And on the rate hike: “Continue like this but the approach will be less aggressive”.

Whether it is an extraordinary phase, with price increases and inflation that is biting and energy prices that show no signs of abating, Landini knows very well and underlines that a solution, «if necessary, in this extraordinary phase, would be It is important to ask for an extraordinary solidarity contribution both from those with wealth exceeding one million euros and from those with incomes exceeding one hundred thousand euros, to create jobs and to support those who today cannot make it to the end of the month”. Then he reiterated that “the money should not be taken from the Citizenship Income, but from those who have it and by fighting tax evasion”.

Inflation, Consumers: “Stinged close to 4 thousand euros per year. Christmas consumption at risk”

sandra riccio

Finally, on the Pnrr and the costs, the secretary of the CGIL underlines: «The increase in inflation is causing an increase in the costs of the Pnrr works that must be carried out. The government must decide, also with Europe: either the resources are increased or the works to be carried out are reduced». And again: «The government has confirmed to us that it is carrying out monitoring which should be completed by 21 November both on the Pnrr and on the Cohesion funds. He reminded us that on the European cohesion funds there is an evident delay in what we should have spent and have not spent and how they intend to think in overall terms of the various European funds and European contributions”, Landini finally underlined at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with Raffaele Fitto.
Pensions
Another chapter, pensions. “We have asked the government to start a discussion and have a negotiating table” for an overall reform of the Fornero pension law. «We are not satisfied with something that we don’t even fully understand what it would be. For us, the age of 41 must be disconnected from the chronological age. And we have not only raised this theme, for young people and women we need to build a system that stands still». Landini remarks that «we need to fight precariousness, build a guarantee pension for young people, recognize the diversity of jobs and genders. These issues are not yet addressed. These are our positions, we will see what the answers are and if a confrontation is really activated».

