Landini opens to the minimum wage, Schlein’s coup: a historic turning point

If you add the trade unions and above all the CGIL it becomes an important political and social battle

Colpoccio by Elly Schlein. Until now the unions have been very cold on the proposal for a minimum wage by law, but now there is an important opening to the initiative of the oppositions, led by the secretary of the Democratic Party.

“We need to increase wages by renewing contracts but also raise the hourly wage of contracts that have it too low. Today is the time to think about a law that also introduces the minimum wage in our country, taking into account that in Italy there is it is a very important collective bargaining, so we need a law that gives general validity to national labor contracts. So that both the hourly wage and all the other rights contained in the contracts become a legal obligation“.

This was stated by the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, on the sidelines of the conference “Inflation and wages: which policies?” organized by the Roma Tre University.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

