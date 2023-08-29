Landini to Meloni on pensions and the minimum wage: “Convene the social partners”

Protection of purchasing power, renewal of employment contracts, law on representation, minimum wage, overcoming precariousness and extraordinary hiring plan in the PA. These are the points on which the CGIL secretary, Maurizio Landini, asks the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a letter the start of a confrontation. “We intend to bring directly to his attention the need to convene a meeting with the comparatively most representative social partners stipulating national contracts and inter-confederation agreements to verify the conditions for starting a negotiating confrontation” writes Landini.
Comparison that must, according to the trade unionist, be aimed at favoring “the real protection and growth of the purchasing power of wages and pensions”; «the renewal of national public and private collective labor agreements», «both in terms of resources to be included in the budget law, and in terms of recovering delays in renewals, and in terms of tax intervention to support net wage increases appropriate to the inflation situation.
And again «the definition of a law on representation which cancels pirate contracts, certifies the ownership of negotiating parties, thus assigns general legal value to the economic and regulatory contents of national collective labor agreements entered into by comparatively more representative representative organisations, guarantees the right of male and female workers to vote on the contracts that concern them and to be able to elect the RSU in every workplace”.
In this context, “set a minimum hourly wage quota valid for all national contracts so that no person who works can be paid with a lower hourly wage”. Landini also draws attention to the overcoming of precariousness in work which is no longer sustainable: «It is time to affirm stability in employment relationships and equal rights for all people who have to work to live, which also applies in the contract work system. Finally, it calls for “the implementation of an extraordinary recruitment plan throughout the public sector (from health to education) including the stabilization of still precarious personnel”.
Landini to Meloni on pensions and the minimum wage: “Convene the social partners”
Protection of purchasing power, renewal of employment contracts, law on representation, minimum wage, overcoming precariousness and extraordinary hiring plan in the PA. These are the points on which the CGIL secretary, Maurizio Landini, asks the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a letter the start of a confrontation. “We intend to bring directly to his attention the need to convene a meeting with the comparatively most representative social partners stipulating national contracts and inter-confederation agreements to verify the conditions for starting a negotiating confrontation” writes Landini.