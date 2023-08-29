Landini to Meloni on pensions and the minimum wage: “Convene the social partners”

August 29, 2023 16:58:42

Source: People’s Daily Online Heilongjiang Channel

Author: Shang Cheng

On August 29, the 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo opened at the Harbin International Convention and Exhibition Sports Center. The theme of this year’s “new expo” is “cooperation and sharing of new opportunities, innovation to stimulate new kinetic energy”. A higher level of openness, higher-level cooperation, and higher-dimensional innovation in the material industry and technology will gather new kinetic energy and add new vitality to the high-quality development of the new material industry in my country and the world.

The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo opened in Harbin.Photo by Shangcheng, People’s Daily Online

It is understood that China International New Materials Industry Expo is the only national-level exhibition in the field of new materials jointly created by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Heilongjiang Province for many years. Previously, the “New Expo” has been successfully held in Harbin for five sessions, becoming the most professional and authoritative industry event in the field of new materials in the country and even in the world, and also an important platform for Heilongjiang to expand its opening up to the outside world and strengthen international exchanges and cooperation.

“New Expo” exhibition site.Photo by Zhang Zhexin of People’s Daily Online

The exhibition area of ​​this year’s “New Expo” is 24,000 square meters. Compared with previous years, the overall design of the exhibitors’ booths this year is more technological and modern. The proportion of special decoration reaches 98%, and the booth styles have their own characteristics. At the same time, this year’s “New Expo” will focus on setting up ten exhibition areas to display the latest products and technological achievements in the field of new materials in a scene-based and physical manner, and strive to create a professional boutique exhibition area that is impressive, tangible, and experienceable.

“New Expo” exhibition site.Photo by Zhang Zhexin of People’s Daily Online

As the highlight of this year’s “New Expo”, 2 international forums, 14 sub-forums and conferences, and more than 20 industry docking activities will be held during the exhibition. Jiang launched a “brainstorm” to share cutting-edge technology and the latest research results in the field of new materials.