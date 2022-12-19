VATICAN CITY. «Work, understood as fulfillment and dignity of the person, has been devalued by the current economic and social model to such an extent that one is poor even when working. There is still too much precarious work, illegal hiring, undeclared work, exploitation and unemployment that is growing for young people and women, particularly in the South». This was stated by the general secretary of the Italian General Conference of Labor (CGIL), Maurizio Landini, in his speech to the Pope, also emphasizing that «people continue to die at work. More than a thousand people have died this year.” Therefore, it is necessary “to put work back at the center to build a new social and economic model”. Francis confirms that “There are still too many dead – I see them in the newspapers: there are some every day -, too many mutilated and injured in the workplace!”; he denounces «precariousness» and «exploitation»; and exhorts the union: “Make noise to give a voice to those who have no voice”.

A street union

Thus Landini explained that “we want to be a street union to affirm the rights of the person in the workplace and in the territory”. About 5,000 delegates and CGIL executives were received by the Pope in Sala Nervi. “I greet you from the CGIL, a secular, programmatic, democratic, multi-ethnic trade union organization of women and men, born at the end of the 19th century and which today has 5 million members”, Landini began, thanking Jorge Mario “from the bottom of my heart”. Bergoglio “of having agreed to meet us”.

Labor exploitation and massacres

«Dear brothers and sisters, good morning!» is the greeting of the Bishop of Rome, who «welcomes» and thanks «the Secretary General for his words. This meeting with you, who form one of the historic Italian trade union organizations, invites me to once again express my closeness to the world of work, in particular to the people and families who are struggling the most”.

According to the Pope there is no «union without workers and there are no free workers without a union. We live in an era which, despite technological progress – and sometimes precisely because of that perverse system which defines itself as technocracy – has partially disappointed the expectations of justice in the workplace». And this requires «first of all to start afresh from the value of work, as a meeting place between personal vocation and the social dimension. Working allows the person to realize himself, to live fraternity, to cultivate social friendship and to improve the world“. The encyclicals “Laudato si'” and “Fratelli tutti” can “help to undertake training courses that offer reasons for commitment in the times we are living”, says Francis.

Employment “builds society. It is a primary experience of citizenship, in which a community of destiny takes shape, the fruit of everyone’s commitment and talents; this community is much more than the sum of the different professions, because everyone recognizes himself in the relationship with others and for others. And so, in the ordinary fabric of connections between people and economic and political projects, the fabric of “democracy” is given life day by day. It is a fabric that is not made at the table in some building, but with creative industriousness in factories, workshops, agricultural, commercial, artisan companies, construction sites, public administrations, schools, offices, and so on. It comes “from below”, from reality. Dear friends, if I recall this vision, it is because one of the tasks of the union is to educate in the sense of work, promoting fraternity among the workers”. “This formative concern cannot be omitted. It is the salt of a healthy economy, capable of making the world better». The Pontiff quotes Laudato si’: «In effect, “human costs are always also economic costs and economic dysfunctions always involve human costs as well. Giving up investing in people to obtain a greater immediate profit is a bad deal for society”.

Alongside training, it is always necessary to point out «the distortions of work. The culture of waste has crept into the folds of economic relations and has also invaded the world of work». This can be found, for example, «where human dignity is trampled on by gender discrimination – why should a woman earn less than a man? Why does a woman, as soon as it is seen that she begins to “get fat”, send her away so as not to pay maternity leave? –; you can see it in youth precariousness – why should life choices be delayed due to chronic precariousness? –; or again in the culture of redundancy; and why are the most strenuous jobs still so poorly protected? Too many people suffer from lack of work or undignified work: their faces deserve to be listened to, they deserve union commitment”.

Pope Bergoglio wants to share “with you in a particular way some concerns”.

Firstly, «the safety of workers. Your Secretary General mentioned it. There are still too many dead – I see them in the newspapers: there is someone every day – too many mutilated and injured in the workplace! Every death at work is a defeat for the whole of society. Rather than counting them at the end of each year, we should remember their names, because they are people and not numbers. Let’s not allow profit and the person to be put on the same level! The idolatry of money tends to trample everything and everyone underfoot and does not preserve differences». It is about «training to take the lives of employees at heart and educating yourself to take safety regulations seriously: only a wise alliance can prevent those “accidents” which are tragedies for families and communities».

A second «concern is the exploitation of people, as if they were performance machines. There are forms of violence, such as illegal hiring and the slavery of laborers in agriculture or on construction sites and in other workplaces, the constraint to exhausting shifts, the underhanded game in contracts, contempt for motherhood, the conflict between work and family . How many contradictions and how many wars between the poor are consumed around work!». In recent years there has been an increase in the «so-called “poor workers”: people who, despite having a job, are unable to support their families and give hope for the future. The union – listen carefully to this – is called to be the voice of those who have no voice. You have to make noise to give a voice to those who have no voice». In particular, «I recommend that you pay attention to young people, who are often forced into precarious, inadequate, even enslaving contracts. I thank you for every initiative that promotes active labor policies and protects people’s dignity”.

Furthermore, in this time of pandemic, the number of «those who resign from work has increased. Young and old are dissatisfied with their profession, with the atmosphere in the workplace, with the forms of contract, and prefer to resign. They look for other opportunities. This phenomenon does not mean disengagement, but the need to humanise work». Also in this case, «the union can carry out prevention work, aiming at the quality of the work and accompanying people towards a relocation more suited to each one’s talent. Dear friends, I invite you to be “sentinels” of the world of work, generating alliances and not sterile oppositions”.

People have a “thirst for peace, especially in this historical moment, and everyone’s contribution is fundamental. Educating for peace even in workplaces, often marked by conflicts, can become a sign of hope for everyone. Even for future generations. Thank you for what you do and will do for the poor, migrants, fragile and disabled people, the unemployed. Don’t forget to take care of those who don’t join the union because they have lost confidence; and to make room for youthful responsibility. I entrust you to the protection of Saint Joseph, who knew the beauty and the effort of doing one’s job well and the satisfaction of earning bread for the family. Let’s look at him and his ability to educate through work». The Pope wishes a “peaceful Christmas to all of you and your loved ones. The Lord bless you and Our Lady keep you. And if you can, pray for me. Thank you!”.