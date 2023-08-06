Landini: “Too many inequalities, the government doesn’t listen to us.” Strike on October 7th

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Too many inequalities. The government must listen to us.” Cigl leader Maurizio Landini said so in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he announced a mobilization on 7 October. «The fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution – he explains – are all being questioned today: work is precarious and underpaid; the right to health and care and to study are no longer guaranteed; health and safety in the workplace deteriorates; the climate crisis is denied and spending on weapons is increased instead of being peace builders and the intention is to overturn the Charter with differentiated autonomy and presidentialism. It’s time to say enough and indicate a high road based on social justice and democratic participation. Here not only an economic crisis is emerging but also a democratic one and one of credibility ».

The gift to the tax evaders

Landini identifies two errors for the government: «on the one hand, it cuts the basic income of poor families, does not offer an employment path and unloads it on the Municipalities. On the other hand, he gets Parliament to vote on a tax enabling law that goes in the opposite direction of what this country needs: with tax evasion of between 90 and 100 billion, amnesties continue to be made, even without administrative sanctions, nor penalties for those who escape. And finally – he adds – Minister Salvini in a country where 50% of Italians do not make ends meet, finds nothing better than removing the ceiling of 240 thousand euros on the salary of managers. An idea of ​​a country like this is not acceptable, we need to rebel”.

Reforms without comparison and with fake tables

According to Landini, the government is making interventions «by excluding trade union and confederal organizations of our country from the comparison. We are the ones who represent whoever pays taxes and keeps this country on its feet, but we are not involved in the basic reforms and decisions are taken without any confrontation. On the contrary, the government continues to call trade union organizations without any representation but only signatories to pirate contracts to ‘false tables’. The government is not responding to the unitary platforms presented – pensions, taxation, health, precariousness and a law on non-self-sufficiency. So in fact the government does not recognize the role and representativeness of the world of work. The union calls for “the reforms necessary to fight inequalities, but also those such as tax reform and labor reform to say enough about precariousness. We need to change the wrong laws made in the last 20 years. There is a wage emergency the size of a house: when one is poor while working, it means that something is not working. The tax reform therefore serves to combat tax evasion, to hit financial income and real estate income and to tax extra profits to finance public healthcare and schools and to reduce taxation on employees and pensioners: all this cannot be He’s doing”.

