Landini: “Workers’ Day, not the government’s. Mobilization continues” VIDEO

May 1st and the Labor decree, Landini: “Today is Labor Day, not the government’s day”

“Out of 365 days of the year, was the government supposed to convene the Council of Ministers today? Today is Labor Day, it’s not the government day. I claim the value of this day. The government must think about work every day of the year, not just May Day.” Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from the demonstration in Potenza.

Government, Landini: “Without answers, mobilization continues”

“If we don’t get answers from the government, we are ready to continue the mobilization until we get results”.

CGIL, CISL AND UIL: MAY FIRST IN POTENZA.

1 May: Landini, you can’t be poor by working

“We invited Giorgia Meloni to Rimini because we asked the government to change policies so she came to the congress, she was kind but she is doing things that go in another direction, which is not what the country needs. he wants a strategy, people don’t make ends meet, you can’t be poor by working, young people are precarious and many have to go to another country”.

May 1, Landini: today the republic is founded on exploitation

“If we want to give our country and Europe a future, we need to have a project, a strategy. And this is not happening. Today ours is a republic founded on exploitation, precariousness and poverty. We need to make a battle”.

