Landlords face cost traps in the levy

Experience has shown that the greatest trouble between tenants and landlords is when the total heating costs are distributed among the individual tenants or apartment owners of a house. There are often tenants or owners who feel disadvantaged and demand a different distribution key. This happens in particular if they are supposed to make additional payments on heating costs.

The heating cost regulation is clear on this point. Accordingly, the heating costs should be distributed at least 50 and at most 70 percent according to consumption. For older buildings that do not meet the 1994 Thermal Insulation Ordinance, it is mandatory to allocate 70 percent of the heating costs according to consumption. The rest is usually broken down by living space.