Home » Landlords face cost traps in the levy
Business

Landlords face cost traps in the levy

by admin
Landlords face cost traps in the levy

Experience has shown that the greatest trouble between tenants and landlords is when the total heating costs are distributed among the individual tenants or apartment owners of a house. There are often tenants or owners who feel disadvantaged and demand a different distribution key. This happens in particular if they are supposed to make additional payments on heating costs.

Also read: Habeck puts pressure on – landlord hits it hard

The heating cost regulation is clear on this point. Accordingly, the heating costs should be distributed at least 50 and at most 70 percent according to consumption. For older buildings that do not meet the 1994 Thermal Insulation Ordinance, it is mandatory to allocate 70 percent of the heating costs according to consumption. The rest is usually broken down by living space.

See also  With the September elections and inflation terror, the German hawks are sharpening weapons against PEPP ECB. The direction is 'always' by Schaeuble-Weidmann

You may also like

Oil prices rise in Asia amid lingering economic...

Investing for a good pension: financial experts give...

Religion professor arrested for abuse. I pm: “The...

JPMorgan: “Reduce shares and maintain liquidity”

The New Zealand Federal Reserve raised interest rates...

Apple closes billion dollar deal with US chip...

Bain: more digital and multi-bank customers

China uninvestable? These are the new Asian champions

The New Zealand Federal Reserve is expected to...

Anti-Mafia Commission, elected Colosimo. The oppositions leave the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy