Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Slightly Declined, Overall Weak Transactions

Billet screw price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 14, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 4,040 yuan and the billet of 3,690 yuan was 350 yuan, an increase of 30 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3970 yuan and the closing price of the main future thread at 3741 yuan on September 14 was 229 yuan, an increase of 3 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 14, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,488 yuan, down 15 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price was 4,084 yuan, down 11 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing high-speed wire (6mm) is 4,870 yuan, down 20 yuan; three-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification is 4,090 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high-speed wire is 4,460 yuan, down 50 yuan; three-grade rebar is 3,940 yuan, 30 yuan off.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,040 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6,700 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources dropped, and the Zhongtian Newspaper was 3970 yuan. According to statistics from Lange Steel, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 6,890 tons on September 14, a decrease of 10,060 tons from the previous trading day. Affected by the typhoon, demand was suppressed. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4240-4250 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4190-4220 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4170-4180 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 15.

