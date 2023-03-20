Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price dropped slightly and the overall transaction was average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 20, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread was 4,180 yuan and the steel billet was 3,950 yuan, and the base price was 230 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on March 20, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,280 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,194 yuan. The basis was 86 yuan, an increase of 38 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 20, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4742 yuan, a decrease of 13 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4306 yuan, down 15 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 5180 yuan, down 10 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4250 yuan, down 30 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4770 yuan, down 40 yuan; third-grade rebar 4280 yuan , down 40 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 4180 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6900 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4280 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on March 20, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,200 tons, an increase of 100 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4350-4360 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4420-4440 yuan (in pounds) in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 4400-4410 yuan (in pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 21.

