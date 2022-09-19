Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price Is Mainly Stable

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 19, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 4,030 yuan and the billet 3,640 yuan was 390 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian screw thread at 3950 yuan on September 19 and the closing price of the main future screw at 3696 yuan is 254 yuan, which is unchanged from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 19, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin were mainly stable.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,455 yuan, down 4 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 4,057 yuan, down 2 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high wire (6mm) 4860 yuan, stable; 3rd grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4080 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high wire 4430 yuan, stable; 3rd grade rebar 3910 yuan, stable .

The market opened today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,030 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 9,300 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources rose, and Zhongtian reported 3,950 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on September 19, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 21,700 tons, a decrease of 1,200 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was average in the afternoon. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4190-4200 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4150-4190 yuan in Liugang Wangang and 4130-4140 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 20.

