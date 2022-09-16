Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price Is Mainly Stable

Billet screw price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 15, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 4,040 yuan and the billet of 3,710 yuan was 330 yuan, which was 20 yuan narrower than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3970 yuan on September 15 and the closing price of the main future thread at 3722 yuan is 248 yuan, an increase of 17 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 15, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin were mainly stable.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,484 yuan, down 4 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 4,084 yuan, stable from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) 4,870 yuan, stable; 3-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specifications 4,090 yuan, stable; Shanghai market high-wire 4,450 yuan, down 10 yuan; 3-grade rebar 3,930 yuan, down 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing is stable today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,040 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 8,500 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou’s building materials mainstream resources remained stable, with the Zhongtian newspaper at 3,970 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,580 tons on September 15, an increase of 12,690 tons compared with the previous trading day. The typhoon left and the demand was released. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4240-4250 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4190-4220 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4170-4180 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 16.

