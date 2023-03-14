Lange construction steel daily inventory: the market price rises slightly and the overall demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 14, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread was 4,260 yuan and the steel billet was 4,070 yuan, and the base price was 190 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis: Take the Hangzhou market as an example. On March 14, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,400 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,373 yuan. The basis was 27 yuan, which was 2 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 14, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin became stronger.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4808 yuan, an increase of 15 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4374 yuan, up 19 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5210 yuan, up 20 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 4330 yuan, up 20 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4870 yuan, up 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4370 yuan , up 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4260 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 11300 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 4410 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on March 14, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,300 tons, a decrease of 6,500 tons from the previous trading day. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,400-4,410 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,480-4,500 yuan (pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,470-4,480 yuan (pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 15.

