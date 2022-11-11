Lange Construction Steel Week Inventory: Market Price Fluctuation Strengthens Transaction Demand

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 10, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 3630 yuan and the billet 3500 yuan was 130 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan compared with the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3770 yuan on November 11 and the closing price of the main futures thread at 3637 yuan is 133 yuan, a decrease of 49 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: This week (11.7-11.11) the price of domestic construction steel market fluctuated and strengthened.According to the market monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Information Research Center, as of November 11, the average price of domestic Φ6.0mm high line was 4,370 yuan, up 32 yuan from last week; domestic Φ25mm grade threeRebarThe price is 3838 yuan, up 9 yuan from last week. The total inventory of domestic building materials decreased from the previous week. As of the 11th, the total inventory of construction steel in key cities across the country was 4.1183 million tons, a decrease of 189,200 tons from last week, a decrease of 4.40% from the previous week, and a decrease of 16.96% from the same period last year.

In this week’s news, Lange released the latest issue of “Downtown Production Trends Table”. Recently, the price of finished products is still at a relatively low level, and the superimposed epidemic has brought certain disturbances to demand, and the overall market transaction is weak. In terms of data, according to the blast furnace operating rate data of major iron and steel enterprises in the country released by Lange Steel Network (issue 348): 82 of the 201 production enterprises in the country have shut down a total of 118 blast furnaces, of which 110 of 77 are under maintenance (the above). 104 of 72 companies in the week), 6 of 8 blast furnaces are no longer open, and the total volume of 99 blast furnaces is 114,400 cubic meters, an increase of 8,400 cubic meters compared with last week. Calculated by volume, the blast furnace operating rate of major iron and steel enterprises is 76.56%, which is higher than that of the previous week. It was down 0.76% last week. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in October 2022, the national consumer price rose by 2.1% year-on-year. In October 2022, the national ex-factory price of industrial producers decreased by 1.3% year-on-year and increased by 0.2% month-on-month; the purchase price of industrial producers increased by 0.3% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month.According to statistics from China Construction Machinery Industry Association, in October 2022, 26 excavator manufacturers sold 20,501 excavators of various types, a year-on-year increase of 8.1%, of which 11,350 were domestic, a year-on-year decrease of 9.91%; according to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China Statistics show that in October 2022, my country’s importsiron oreSand and its concentrates amounted to 94.975 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%; in October 2022, my country exported 5.184 million tons of steel, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%; from January to October, my country exported 56.358 million tons of steel, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8%. According to statistics from the People’s Bank of China, in October 2022, the scale of social financing increased by 907.9 billion yuan, 709.7 billion yuan less than the same period last year.

From a fundamental point of view, the inventory of construction steel in key cities across the country this week has declined compared with last week. Among them, the East China region has a larger decline, with a decrease of 63,700 tons on a week-on-week basis; the southwest region has a decrease of 57,200 tons on a week-on-week basis; and the Northeast region decreased by about 39,900 tons. The central and southern regions decreased by 17,800 tons week-on-week. The spot price fluctuated stronger this week, and the overall release of downstream demand was general. On the one hand, the profits of steel mills in various regions are meager and their willingness to support prices is strong; Near the weekend, the state released new epidemic control policies, which boosted the market. It is expected that the domestic construction steel market may fluctuate next week.

