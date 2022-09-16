Lange Construction Steel Weekly Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations Weakening Demand Overall Weakness

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 16, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 4030 yuan and the billet 3660 yuan was 370 yuan, an increase of 40 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3940 yuan on September 16 and the closing price of the main futures thread at 3686 yuan is 254 yuan, an increase of 6 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: This week (9.12-9.16) the domestic construction steel market price fluctuated and weakened.According to the market monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Information Research Center, as of September 16, the average domestic price of Φ6.0mm high line was 4,461 yuan, a decrease of 12 yuan from last week; domestic Φ25mm grade 3RebarThe price is 4059 yuan, down 5 yuan from last week. The total inventory of domestic building materials has changed from a decrease to an increase on a week-on-week basis. As of the 16th, the total inventory of construction steel in key cities across the country was 5.4585 million tons, an increase of 170,300 tons from last week, an increase of 3.21% from the previous week, and a decrease of 7.78% from the same period last year.

In this week’s news, the international U.S. CPI in August was not seasonally adjusted at an annual rate of 8.3%, expected to be 8.1%, and the previous value was 8.5%; the U.S. CPI in August still rose by 0.1% month-on-month, which not only shows the widespread inflation, but also strengthens the market’s 9 Bets on the Fed raising interest rates by more than 50 basis points this month. Domestically, according to Lange, the latest issue of “Downtown Production Trends Table” was released. This week, the pace of resumption of blast furnaces in Tangshan has accelerated, but the demand for finished products is still subject to weak demand, and trading continues to be cautious. In terms of data,[National Fixed Investment]From January to August 2022, the national fixed asset investment (excluding farmers) increased by 5.8%.[Real estate industry]From January to August 2022, the national real estate development investment dropped by 7.4%. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in August 2022, my country’s crude steel output was 83.87 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%; in August 2022, the production of raw coal was 370 million tons, basically the same as the previous month, an increase of 8.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate was higher than that of the previous month. It fell by 8.0 percentage points last month, with an average daily output of 11.95 million tons. According to statistics from the China Iron and Steel Association, the average daily output of pig iron in key steel enterprises in early September 2022 was 1.9327 million tons, an increase of 3.32% month-on-month and 6.37% year-on-year; in early September 2022, the steel inventory of key iron and steel enterprises was 17.0645 million tons, an increase of 1.1215 million tons or 7.03% month-on-month;

From a fundamental point of view, this week, the inventory of construction steel in key cities across the country has changed from a decrease to an increase from last week. Among them, the southwest region increased by 112,100 tons week-on-week; East China increased by 80,700 tons week-on-week; central and southern regions increased by about 58,200 tons week-on-week. The Northeast region decreased by 39,400 tons week-on-week. The spot price fluctuated and weakened this week, and the release of downstream demand was generally average. On the one hand, the U.S. CPI in August rose by 0.1% month-on-month, accelerating the Fed’s expectation of raising interest rates; second, the early futures were strong, the spot was weak, and the downstream demand was released slowly; third, the delivery of futures raw materials was completed, and the overall trend in the later period was weak. At present, the enthusiasm of steel mills to resume production is general, and the release of demand is slow, and the entire steel market has entered a new round of game period. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the domestic construction steel market may fluctuate next week.

