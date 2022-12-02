Lange Construction Steel Weekly Inventory: The market price fluctuates within a narrow range and the release of transaction demand is weak overall

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on December 2, the base price difference between the base price of 3,690 yuan for HBIS thread and 3,550 yuan for steel billets was 140 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,790 yuan on December 2 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,808 yuan was -18 yuan, a decrease of 36 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: this week (11.28-12.2) domestic construction steel market prices fluctuate within a narrow range.According to the market monitoring of the Lange Iron and Steel Information Research Center, as of December 2, the average price of the domestic Φ6.0mm high wire was 4,408 yuan, a decrease of 1 yuan from last week;RebarThe price is 3875 yuan, up 3 yuan from last week. The total inventory of domestic building materials has rebounded week-on-week. As of the 2nd, the total inventory of construction steel in key cities across the country was 3.8552 million tons, an increase of 65,300 tons from last week, a decrease of 1.72% week-on-week, and a year-on-year decrease of 10.51%.

In terms of news this week, Lange released the latest issue of “Danger Street Production Trend Table” in China. This week, the price of finished products in Tangshan continued to fluctuate, the market’s acceptance of high-priced resources was significantly reduced, and long-process steel mills continued to lose money. In terms of data, the China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for November 2022 released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics was 48%, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month. According to data released by Caixin Media, in November 2022, the Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was 49.4%, a rise of 0.2 percentage points month-on-month, continuing the contraction since August, showing that the production and operation of the manufacturing industry is still weak . According to a joint survey by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and China Storage Development Co., Ltd., China’s storage index in November 2022 was 44.1%, a decrease of 2.6 percentage points from the previous month. According to the statistics of the First Commercial Vehicle Network, in November 2022, the sales volume of my country’s heavy truck market will be about 45,000 (invoiced, including exports and new energy), a decrease of 7% from October this year, compared with 51,100 in the same period last year. A decrease of 12%, with a net reduction of more than 6,100 vehicles.

From a fundamental point of view, the inventory of construction steel in major cities across the country has rebounded this week compared with last week. Among them, the increase in North China is relatively large, with a week-to-week increase of 88,000 tons; the central and southern regions have an increase of 60,400 tons; and the northwest region has an increase of about 10,500 tons. Spot prices fluctuated within a narrow range this week, and the release of downstream demand was generally weak. On the one hand, the epidemic situation in central cities in various regions of the country is spreading, and the control measures are continuously optimized; second, the temperature in the north is gradually getting colder, and the demand is gradually shrinking; It is expected that the domestic construction steel market may fluctuate next week.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

