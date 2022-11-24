Home Business Lange futures closed at present: Thread futures showed a slight rise in shocks and general market demand_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange futures closed at present: threaded futures fluctuated slightly and the market demand was general

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 24, the thread main force closed at 3681 at 2301, up 5 points, or 0.14%, and reduced its position by 74,600 lots;Hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3785, up 18 points, or 0.48%, and reduced its position by 16,500 lots;iron oreStone main force 2301 closed at 732.0, up 9.5 points, or 1.31%, and reduced its position by 15,400 lots;CokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2757.5, up 56.5 points, or 2.09%, and increased its position by 0.5 thousand lots.

[Two departments: Accelerate the revision of mandatory energy consumption quota standards for petrochemical, chemical, steel, non-ferrous metal and other industries]The National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Market Regulation on the “Notice on Further Strengthening the Update, Upgrade and Application of Energy Conservation Standards (Draft for Comment)” are publicly solicited Opinion. The opinion draft mentioned that in the industrial field, the revision of mandatory energy consumption quota standards for petrochemical, chemical, steel, non-ferrous metals, building materials, machinery and other industries should be accelerated. In the field of energy, accelerate the development of energy-saving technology standards for clean and efficient utilization of coal, utilization of new and renewable energy, storage and transportation of oil and natural gas, pipeline transportation, and key equipment for power transmission and distribution. Promote the implementation of energy-saving and carbon-reduction projects in key industries, industrial parks, urban and rural construction, and public institutions, support energy-saving and carbon-reduction transformation in key areas and industries, and promote the upgrading of important products and equipment. All regions must meet the requirements of energy-saving standards and increase financial and policy support for energy-saving and carbon-reducing renovation of key industries and product equipment.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 24, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 9,932 tons, a decrease of 958 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. The 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 16,850 tons, a decrease of 300 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang rose by 10. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Guangdong 3990-4010, Liugang Wangang 3940-3980, Hegang Xilin 3930-3940. It is expected that the market will continue to fluctuate in the next trading day.

