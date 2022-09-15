Home Business Lange futures closing report: thread futures fluctuated down, market turnover picked up | thread_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange futures report: thread futures fluctuated down, market turnover picked up

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On September 15, the main thread 2301 closed at 3722, down 15 points, or 0.40%, and Masukura 28,900 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3778, down 22 points, or 0.58%, and Masukura 16,200 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 722.5, up 5.0 points, or 0.70%, and Masukura 5,700 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2642.5, up 80.5 points, or 3.14%, with a Masukura of 1,900 lots.

[Theimplementationplanofthe”threeproducts”intherawmaterialindustrywasissued:speedupsteelGlass, ceramics and other traditional products upgrade]The General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the General Office of the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the Office of the State Intellectual Property Office issued the implementation plan for the “three products” of the raw material industry to optimize traditional varieties structure. Focusing on the advantageous raw material varieties in the fields of petrochemical chemicals, steel, non-ferrous metals, building materials, etc., systematically sort out the existing standards and product types, accelerate the elimination of similar brands with low-end and overlapping performance, and improve the supply level and level of traditional products. In key areas such as steel, aluminum, cement and other key areas, we will improve the main variety system and promote the systematic development of products. Accelerate the upgrading of traditional products such as steel, glass, and ceramics, and continuously improve product performance and quality. Vigorously explore new markets and new uses of traditional products, tap the consumption potential of green building materials, aluminum materials and other products, and continuously improve the competitive advantages and efficiency of traditional products.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 19,580 tons on September 15, an increase of 12,690 tons compared with the previous trading day. The typhoon left and the demand was released. 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 8,750 tons, an increase of 4,190 tons from the previous trading day, and demand was weak. In the Guangzhou market, the price of Shaoshan Iron and Steel is stable. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Guangdong 4230-4250 yuan, Liugang Wangang 4190-4220 yuan, Hegang Xilin 4170-4180 yuan. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions or prices will remain stable in the next trading day.

