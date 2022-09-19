Home Business Lange futures closing report: thread futures fluctuated down, weak market demand | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange futures closing report: thread futures fluctuated down, weak market demand

Lange futures closing report: thread futures fluctuated down, weak market demand | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange futures report: thread futures fluctuated down, weak market demand

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On September 19, the main thread 2301 closed at 3696, up 0 points or 0.00%, and reduced positions by 50,400 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3751, down 13 points, or 0.35%, and Masukura was 4,400 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 705.5, down 10.0 points, or 1.40%, with a Masukura of 1,000 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2658.5, up 49.5 points, or 1.90%, with a Masukura of 1,300 lots.

[Hefei Changfeng General Airport Construction Project will be located in Zuodian]Recently, Changfeng County and Anhui General Aviation Holding Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement for the Changfeng County General Airport Construction Project. According to the strategic cooperation framework agreement, the Changfeng General Airport Construction Project (tentative name , subject to the officially approved name) will be settled in Zuodian.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on September 19, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 21,700 tons, a decrease of 1,200 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was average in the afternoon. 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 13,780 tons, an increase of 780 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was weak. In the Guangzhou market, the price of Shaogang is stable. Currently, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: 4190-4200 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4150-4190 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4130-4140 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions or prices will fall in the next trading day.

